VMS Onevoice Named Best Patient/Consumer Education Program By PM360 Magazine Trailblazer

BioMarketing announced today it was honored as a finalist in the PM360 Trailblazer Awards annual competition in three different categories: HCP Education, Persistence/Adherence Program, and Patient/Consumer Education. VMS took home the award for its OneVoice program in the Patient/Consumer Education category.

VMS OneVoice elevates patient services provided by the biopharma industry by delivering personalized logistical, educational, and emotional support to patients across all stages of the treatment journey. It is a high-touch, data-driven, technology-enabled support platform that connects patients to an experienced and trained VMS Nurse Navigator as a single point of contact throughout treatment.

"OneVoice provides patients with a cohesive, personalized journey with an advocate by their side. With the growing complexity of specialty pharmaceuticals, 20-30% of patients never start their prescriptions, while 50% who do start drop off in a year," said Abigail Mallon, Chief Patient Experience & People Officer. "By combining the power of real, personal connections and the convenience of technology, our VMS OneVoice is uplifting the industry focus on delivering a superior patient experience, improving adherence rates, and achieving better outcomes."



PM360 is a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the biopharma industry. Trailblazer Awards nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts



About VMS BioMarketing

VMS BioMarketing is the leading provider of patient engagement solutions integrating human connection, advanced technology, and real-world data to deliver holistic support in a personalized environment. Leveraging 25+ years' experience in patient engagement, our One VoiceTM model empowers biopharma teams to optimize the right mix of interventions for each patient.



