ITC Federal Welcomes Josh Montgomery As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Proven Strategic Finance Leader Joins to Help with Growth And M&A, Post Venture Capital Investment

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC (ITC), an established provider of mission-focused information solutions and enterprise services to U.S. federal agencies, today announced the appointment of Josh Montgomery as the company's new chief officer (CFO).

Josh Montgomery, CFO at ITC Federal

"Josh's extensive experience and proven track record in strategic financial management, strategy and M&A will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and support our national security-focused Federal Government clients," said Greg Fitzgerald , CEO of ITC Federal. "His addition

to our team, coming on the heels of our venture capital investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners, will help ITC scale to the next level."

As ITC Federal strengthens its position as a trusted partner for Federal Government agencies, Montgomery's addition to the leadership team highlights the company's commitment to strategic financial stewardship. His expertise will enhance ITC Federal's capacity to navigate the complexities of the government contracting landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Mr. Montgomery brings a wealth of experience in financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and operations within the defense and government services sectors. He is recognized for his ability to align financial metrics with business strategies to drive sustainable growth.

"I am excited to join ITC Federal as we embark on the next chapter of the company's growth," said Josh Montgomery . "The organization has established a remarkable reputation in supporting national security missions, and I look forward to contributing to our shared goals."

Previously, Mr. Montgomery served as CFO at MAXISIQ and held key finance executive roles at Peraton, Altamira, and Oceus Networks. Josh holds bachelor's degrees in finance and accounting from George Mason University, along with an MBA in finance from Marymount University. Recently named one of the top CFOs to watch in 2024 by WashingtonExec, he is actively involved in various finance and government contracting industry groups.

About ITC Federal

ITC Federal is a venture capital backed IT solutions and enterprise services provider dedicated to supporting the national security and law enforcement missions of federal government agencies. With the resources and scale necessary to meet mission-critical demands, ITC Federal is deeply committed to the success of its government clients. For more information, please visit .

