The 2024 A.I. Awards Winners Announced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) International Cloud Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Names Winners



NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2024 A.I. Awards ,

operated by awards organization The Cloud Awards , has revealed its winners, featuring several innovative organizations from across the world.

Launched earlier this year, The A.I. Awards provides a for organizations of any size to have their achievements in the field of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and machine (ML) recognized and celebrated. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The program covered a range of categories focusing on multiple applications and use cases of cloud AI, including the impact cloud AI has had on specific sectors, such as healthcare and finance, and on specific business operations, such as security and workflows. Overall excellence in AI development, integration and deployment were also spotlighted, as was demonstrations of commitment to ethical AI practice.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are extremely thrilled to announce the winners of the inaugural A.I. Awards. This outstanding cohort of organizations - spanning multiple geographies and size of business – are well-deserving of their success, and have done incredibly well to rise to the top of an extremely competitive pool of finalists and shortlistees.

"In addition to showcasing their remarkable applications, integrations or deployments of AI, our winners have demonstrated the effectiveness of these solutions in driving tangible positive outcomes for their customers and users. It's also been rewarding to learn how some are harnessing cloud AI to positively impact the world around us, extending the benefits of cloud AI to society at large and the environment.

"The team and I would like to extend our congratulations to the winners on their success. With the rapid rate of growth and innovation in this area of technology being well-documented, we're very excited to see how these solutions develop and evolve over the next 12 months, and beyond."

The program will return to welcome new submissions in summer 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud AI solutions.

To view the full list of winners, please visit:

The eponymous Cloud Awards ,

and

The FinTech Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs. The Cloud Awards, now entering its 14th year, celebrates the latest breakthroughs and successes in cloud computing – entries are closing on 18th October 2024. The FinTech Awards is a new program announced earlier this year, recognizing excellence in financial technology across 23 categories – entries close on 24th January 2025.

Contact details



For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Sales and Marketing Manager



[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors



About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit / .



About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards

identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.



About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 27 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The

FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED