(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the United States is negotiating with Israel to limit its military response to a recent missile attack from Iran. Israeli television Kan11 reported that American officials are asking Israel to avoid targeting specific locations in Iran as part of a broader strategy.



Last Tuesday, Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, claiming the assault was in retaliation for the assassinations of key leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah. In response, Israeli Prime condemned Iran's actions, labeling them a “big mistake.”



To incentivize restraint, the U.S. is purportedly offering Israel a “compensation package,” which includes enhanced diplomatic support and additional military supplies. This arrangement aims to prevent Israel from targeting critical sites in Iran, particularly its nuclear and oil facilities, in light of a public statement by President Joe Biden urging caution.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on CNN that all options are being considered in selecting targets, emphasizing the complexity of the situation. The U.S. has been a significant ally to Israel, providing military assistance and shielding it from international criticism, notably through its veto power in the United Nations Security Council.



As tensions escalate, the backdrop of these developments coincides with the first anniversary of the October 7 raid by Hamas into southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals. Israel's subsequent response included a siege on Gaza, which local authorities claim has led to at least 41,000 deaths and extensive destruction.



The evolving dynamics of this conflict underline the precarious nature of security in the region, as the U.S. seeks to balance its support for Israel while navigating the complexities of Iranian aggression. The situation remains fluid, with potential ramifications for regional stability and international diplomatic efforts.

