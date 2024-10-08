WIN Learning Announces Refreshed Academic Skills Courseware To Equip Learners And Job Seekers With Foundational Skills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WIN has released the next generation of its Academic Skills Courseware to prepare learners and job seekers for the workplace.

KINGSTON, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WIN Learning, a national leading developer of career readiness solutions, announced today the release of the next generation of Academic Skills Courseware including refreshed instructional content and a deeper alignment to O*NET Job Zones.“For nearly 30 years, WIN Learning has delivered high quality, leading courseware to upskill the nation's workforce,” said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, President and CEO of WIN Learning.“Our Academic Skills Courseware meets the growing demand for aligning foundational skills with real-world job tasks. We are proud to collaborate with education and workforce development leaders across the country to bridge this crucial gap.”WIN's Academic Skills Courseware teaches the foundational academic skills most needed in the workplace. The three modules-Work Ready Math, Work Ready Reading, and Work Ready Data-are designed to help learners apply math, reading, and data analysis skills in the workplace. Each module contains a placement test, instructional content with practice exercises, and a posttest. Learners earn eBadges by passing the posttests in each module, resulting in a courseware Certificate of Completion that can be shared online and added to a resume or portfolio.While the courseware was previously aligned to the U.S. Department of Labor's O*NET Job Zones, the existing learning content was further enhanced to cover more of the O* NET Detailed Work Activity Statements, which describe common work tasks associated with specific occupations in each Job Zone. Every lesson in each of the three courseware modules includes career-focused instruction for careers in that level's corresponding Job Zone. Learners are provided with specific examples of how the skills they're learning are used in jobs representing all 16 National Career Clusters.The courseware also includes more interactive content and self-directed practice exercises to keep learners engaged. Interactive lessons, embedded videos, and specific feedback on practice questions allow learners to more actively engage with the learning material and gain a deeper understanding of the skills being taught.“Our primary goal for the refresh was to improve the learning experience,” said Suzanne Bazarian, Executive Vice President of Product Development and Support.“Deepening the connection to O*NET and enhancing the instructional content provides more value to the learner and better prepares them for whatever career pathway they pursue.”To learn more about the Academic Skills Courseware updates, visit our website , or schedule a virtual demo for a first-hand look at the courseware.About WIN LearningSince 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce, and districts prepare pathways for students' and job seekers' futures, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN's e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council ( ). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to or call 888-717-9461.

Steve Fain

WIN Learning

+1 888-717-9461

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.