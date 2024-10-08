Azerbaijan Aspires To Lead In Halal Sector, DM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

As an active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azerbaijan emphasizes the importance of strengthening solidarity and enhancing cooperation within the organization, Azernews reports.

Deputy of Samad Bashirli highlighted this at the Azerbaijan Halal Business and Forum held in Baku. He noted that the declaration of 2017 as the Year of Islamic Solidarity by the President of Azerbaijan significantly contributed to bilateral and multilateral cooperation among Muslim countries.

Bashirli stated, "The oil and gas industry has long been the primary focus of our economy. Currently, Azerbaijan is successfully diversifying and advancing its non-oil economy, making substantial investments in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, information technology, and more." He added, "Large subsidies are allocated to support the agricultural sector, and targeted measures are being implemented to foster a green and sustainable economy."

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the reintegration of liberated lands into the national economy presents additional opportunities for enhancing regional and international transit routes, as well as fostering favorable business and investment cooperation.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijan's strategic location along international transport hubs and trade routes provides access to a 400 million Muslim consumer market. "Azerbaijan has bilateral free trade agreements with 10 countries and a Preferential Trade Agreement with Turkey, offering various advantages for exporters. We are also working on implementing a Preferential Trade Agreement with Pakistan," Bashirli added.