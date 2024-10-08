Azerbaijan Aspires To Lead In Halal Sector, DM Says
Date
10/8/2024 8:09:03 AM
Akbar Novruz
As an active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
(OIC), Azerbaijan emphasizes the importance of strengthening
solidarity and enhancing cooperation within the organization,
Azernews reports.
Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli highlighted this at
the Azerbaijan Halal Business and tourism Forum held in Baku. He
noted that the declaration of 2017 as the Year of Islamic
Solidarity by the President of Azerbaijan significantly contributed
to bilateral and multilateral cooperation among Muslim
countries.
Bashirli stated, "The oil and gas industry has long been the
primary focus of our economy. Currently, Azerbaijan is successfully
diversifying and advancing its non-oil economy, making substantial
investments in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, information
technology, and more." He added, "Large subsidies are allocated to
support the agricultural sector, and targeted measures are being
implemented to foster a green and sustainable economy."
The Deputy Minister emphasized that the reintegration of
liberated lands into the national economy presents additional
opportunities for enhancing regional and international transit
routes, as well as fostering favorable business and investment
cooperation.
He also pointed out that Azerbaijan's strategic location along
international transport hubs and trade routes provides access to a
400 million Muslim consumer market. "Azerbaijan has bilateral free
trade agreements with 10 countries and a Preferential Trade
Agreement with Turkey, offering various advantages for exporters.
We are also working on implementing a Preferential Trade Agreement
with Pakistan," Bashirli added.
