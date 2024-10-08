Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market Projected To Grow To $761.9 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Difficulties in Trichomoniasis Detection and Driving Need for Proactive Measures through Adoption of Trichomonas Rapid Testing Kits.

Rockville, MD, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR recently published a new report stating the global Trichomonas rapid testing is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 467.7 million in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034. Demand for Trichomonas rapid testing is increasing at a steady pace as more women around the world have become conscious of their health and are looking to improve their fitness.

Trichomonas is more difficult to identify and treat, which can lead to long-term complications. As a result, more individuals are turning to rapid testing kits to take preventative measures in the event of an illness. Many firms have collaborated with regional institutions and research institutes to reduce the cost of the kits. They offer funding to evaluate the capabilities of their kits and devices, as well as to support their technological advances with scientific evidence, ensuring government and clinical approvals.

Demand for Trichomonas rapid testing kits that are user-friendly, cost-effective, and provide quick results presents a lucrative opportunity in the industry. Manufacturers should develop point-of-care devices to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and patients, usable both at home and in clinical settings.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global Trichomonas rapid testing market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 761.9 million by the end of 2034.

North America is analyzed to hold a global market share of 6% by 2034.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034. The country is projected to occupy a significant market share of 7% by 2034 in North America.

Japan is calculated to account for a market share of 8% in East Asia by 2034. Based on product type, sales of Trichomonas rapid test strips are expected to reach US$ 179.7 million in 2024.

“Higher prevalence of trichomoniasis in women, particularly between ages 14 to 49, driving the adoption of rapid testing kits by this demographic. Rising awareness about sexually transmitted diseases among women is driving the demand for Trichomonas rapid testing kits,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market:

Key industry participants like Sekisui Diagnostic; Quidel Corporation; Roche Diagnostics; Home Health Ltd.; Liming Bio; Orient Gene; Creative Diagnostics; Norgen Biotek Corp.; Koroglu Medical Devices; Nal Von Minden GmbH; Jei Daniel Biotech Corp.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Abbott; Hologic Inc. are driving the trichomonas rapid testing industry.

Short Turnaround Time of AmpliVue Technology 45 Minutes Enhancing Efficiency and Convenience

According to the National Library of Medicine, the AmpliVue Assay employs an innovative approach utilizing isothermal helicase-dependent amplification (HDA) with a turnaround time of approximately 45 minutes.

The test targets a conserved repeat DNA sequence of TV. Prior to amplification, a helicase is utilized to separate DNA. It comprises three steps: (1) sample lysis preparation with dilution/heating in a heat block for 10 minutes at 95°C; (2) isothermal DNA amplification of TV DNA for 25 minutes at 64°C using HDA in a heat block; and (3) lateral-flow strip-based colorimetric detection in a disposable device.

Recently, the United States FDA cleared the AmpliVue Trichomonas assay as a moderately complex test for vaginal swabs from symptomatic and asymptomatic women. Its potential CLIA waiver may enhance its utility as a point-of-care test for the rapid diagnosis and immediate treatment of trichomoniasis while patients are still in the clinic.

Trichomonas Rapid Testing Industry News:

Key players in the Trichomonas rapid testing market are adopting strategies that focus on advancing diagnostic technologies and acquiring local market participants. These approaches enable organizations to boost revenue and expand their sales presence in developing countries. Additionally, industry players are adapting to evolving market trends, including the utilization of urethral bulking systems and vaginal slings.

On March 6, 2023, Cardinal Health and Signify Health partnered to provide in-home clinical and pharmaceutical management services to 2.3 million members nationwide, aiming to reduce costs and address care gaps.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Trichomonas rapid testing market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (cassette rapid test kits, rapid test strips, rapid test swabs, molecule-based rapid test devices), sample (vagina/urethra swab, urine), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

