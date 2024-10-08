Moody’S Report: Brazil’S Energy And Water Sectors Poised For Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian infrastructure sector presents promising opportunities across various business lines, according to Moody's risk assessment agency.



Moody's highlights that electricity distribution companies like EDP Espírito Santo, Enel Rio de Janeiro, and Light will seek to renew their concessions in 2025 and 2026.



New guidelines for electricity distribution concessions have been set by the National Electric Agency (Aneel ). These guidelines aim to improve service quality and reduce regulatory uncertainties about concession renewal conditions.



Although they increase operational costs, the new rules will facilitate financial and strategic planning for companies. This development comes as Brazilian consumers increasingly seek competitive energy prices in the market.



Analysts led by Erick Rodrigues note the growth of energy distributors in Brazil. Reliable suppliers are helping large energy generators like Eletrobras and Cemig compete in the unregulated Brazilian market.







Additionally, this trend is driven by the increasing demand for competitive energy prices among Brazilian consumers.



In the water and sewage segment, Moody 's reports potential multi-billion dollar auctions in the states of Pará, Pernambuco, and Rondônia.

Privatization in Brazil's Infrastructure Sector

However, these auctions are part of the ongoing privatization of basic services in Brazil. The privatization trend is gaining momentum in the country's infrastructure sector.



Sabesp, the São Paulo state water utility, announced significant investment plans following its privatization in July 2024.



The company intends to invest R$ 68 billion to provide universal access to running water and sewage by 2029 in its area of operation. This ambitious plan demonstrates the potential for growth and improvement in privatized utilities.



The infrastructure sector in Brazil is undergoing significant changes, offering diverse investment opportunities. The sector is attracting attention from investors and analysts alike.



In short, this interest spans from electricity distribution to water and sewage services. These developments signal a transformative period for Brazil's infrastructure landscape.

