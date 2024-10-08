Flying Tiger Copenhagen Launches New App And Customer Club

(MENAFN- B2Press) Flying Tiger Copenhagen is launching a new app with an accompanying customer club, focusing on more personalised communications and rewards for the most loyal German customers. The launch in Germany is part of a global rollout aiming at deeper customer insights and enhanced customer experiences.

Germany, Hamburg - Flying Tiger Copenhagen Club is a new initiative in the omnichannel strategy, and it will be a key element in understanding customer preferences, delivering an even better customer experience as well as ensure marketing efforts are more targeted.

The new customer club will be launched in Germany on October 8th 2024 and provide customers with clear loyalty benefits for those who sign up through the app. The benefits are discounts ranging from 10% to 20% which can be applied on in-store purchases.

"In 2023, we had around 100 million customers across our markets, and the majority of transactions happen in physical stores. However, we are rolling out a number of initiatives to improve the experience, whether customers encounter with us in the stores or in the digital universe. Therefore, we are enhancing our customer experience across all platforms, making the new app a valuable addition to all of our channels and a key foundation to our omnichannel approach," says Andre Filomeno, Senior Vice President for "Customer & Digital" at Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

It has taken time and effort to develop and adapt the new app and the format of the customer club. The company's complexity and large geographical spread have been among the reasons why it is only now ready with a digital customer club geared for international scalability. In 2023, a pilot project was tested in Spain and Italy, the company's largest markets by revenue. The results were clear: the average purchase increased by more than 50% for members compared to non-members, and the purchase frequency increased by 10%.

Building on the successful pilot project and further refinements, the new app is now going live in Germany.

With the launch of the app, customers in Germany can now easily access exclusive in-store offers and have an enhanced shopping experience at the 23 Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores nationwide.

"With the customer club and app, we aim to enhance our connection with customers, particularly during their in-store visits. It's a win-win-while we gain valuable insights into consumer behaviour, our customers enjoy significant membership benefits," says Andre Filomeno, Senior Vice President for "Customer & Digital" at Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

The Flying Tiger Copenhagen Club app is free and can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play.

About Flying Tiger Copenhagen

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is a Danish design store with a playful and unique approach to everyday products. Originally founded in 1995 in Copenhagen under the name Tiger, the brand has grown exponentially since its humble beginnings. In 2016, the chain embraced a new identity, rebranding as Flying Tiger Copenhagen to better reflect its evolving global presence. Today, with over 900 stores across 37 markets, Flying Tiger Copenhagen brings creativity, fun, and innovation to customers worldwide. The headquarters remains rooted in Copenhagen, Denmark, where it all began.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022