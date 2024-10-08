Married Couple Killed In Russian Airstrike On Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched on civilian infrastructure in a border community in the Sumy region, killing a married couple.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, on October 8, at around 04:20, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers reportedly dropped guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the Esman community of the Shostka district.

"The enemy attack killed a married couple - a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old wife - in their own house," the post reads.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the strike.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) office in the Sumy region.

On October 7, Russian forces carried out 46 shelling attacks on 25 towns and villages in the Sumy region. As many as 185 strikes were recorded.