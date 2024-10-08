Piabo Communications Acquires Munich Agency

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MUNICH – Berlin-based high-growth and innovation specialist Piabo Communications has expanded its operations in Germany through the of PR and social agency Startup Communication.



With the acquisition of the 10-strong agency, Piabo's Munich team grows to 15. The office will form an independent business unit led by Startup Communication founder Carina Goldschmid (pictured, centre), who will take on the role of unit director.



Piabo founder and CEO Tilo Bonow (pictured, left) said the move was a“strategic step” to expand the agency's presence in Munich:“Munich is not only relevant due to its large number of technology companies, but also because of its role as an innovation and startup hub, as well as being home to innovative SMEs. With a strong team on-site, we can respond more quickly to our clients' needs and further solidify our position as a market leader.”



Goldschmid said the deal would open up new opportunities open up for the agency's clients and team:“Piabo is a leader in data-driven, 360 degree communications in the digital and technology sectors. Our network will be significantly strengthened by expanded resources and expertise.”



Piabo's MD and COO Daniela Harzer (pictured, right) added:“We have come to know Carina as a fantastic entrepreneur who offers integrated communication with great passion and at a high level of quality. We are also gaining a very experienced team, who bring a high level of expertise in the technology and digital sectors. The exchange of knowledge and experience will create synergies that foster innovation and creativity – key drivers for our continued growth trajectory.”



Piabo's client roster includes Staffbase, Swappie and Xentral.

