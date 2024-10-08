Mexican Auto Industry Poised For Record-Breaking Year In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican automotive shows promising signs of reaching record levels in 2024.



Odracir Barquera, Director General of the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) , shared this outlook on Monday. He explained that the industry has bounced back from the coronavirus pandemic.



Barquera noted that foreign markets have also grown, contributing to the positive trend. If this continues, light vehicle production may match or exceed the 2017 record of 3.9 million units. Similarly, exports could reach the 2018 peak of 3.4 million vehicles.



The first nine months of this year saw light vehicle production surpass 3 million units. This marks a first for a similar period in the industry's recent history. The achievement highlights the sector's strong recovery and growth potential.







Looking ahead to 2025, the Mexican industry will closely watch the U.S. presidential election in November. Global economic performance will also be a key factor influencing the sector's trajectory. These events could impact future production and export figures.



Export destinations for Mexican vehicles are primarily concentrated in three countries. The United States, Canada, and Germany receive about 92% of Mexico's automotive exports. This concentration underscores the importance of these markets to the industry.



Two vehicle types dominate Mexico's automotive exports. Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks account for 80% of all vehicles sent abroad. This focus reflects consumer preferences in key export markets.



The automotive sector plays a crucial role in Mexico's economy. It stands as one of the main sources of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). This position highlights the industry's significance in driving economic growth and development in Mexico.

