Lil Nas X Says He’S ‘Getting Better’ After Being Hospitalised Due To Facial Paralysis

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X shared that he is dealing with partial facial paralysis while sharing a picture from hospital bed.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, said, "This is me doing a full smile right now" while showing his struggle to smile fully as he dealt with the paralysis on the right side of his face.

Despite this, he engaged with his fans humorously and asked them to "stop being sad" for him.

Several celebrities, including actress Taraji P. Henson, offered their support, flooding the comment section with well-wishes.

Many speculated that the rapper might be dealing with Bell's palsy or Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, both conditions known to cause temporary facial paralysis.

Lil Nas X hasn't confirmed a formal diagnosis, he has assured fans that he is on the mend, stating, "It's getting better ya'll I promise."

This incident follows closely on the heels of similar health issues faced by other high-profile celebrities. Justin Bieber canceled several dates of his 2022 world tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. While the symptoms persisted for some time, Bieber has been steadily recovering.

Before his health scare, Lil Nas X had been promoting his upcoming album "DREAMBOY." Not one to let challenges keep him down, he further teased fans with snippets from his eight-track EP "Days Before Dreamboy," giving them a taste of what's to come.

He's shown resilience during this tough time, even rollerblading shirtless and telling fans, "We normal over here. We get crazy over here!"

Lil Nas X rose to prominence with the release of his 2018 country rap single "Old Town Road," the longest-running number-one song since the U.S. Billboard Hot 100's 1958 inception. He has received numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards and two American Music Awards.

He became the youngest honoree in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022 upon receiving the Hal David Starlight Award in May of that year.