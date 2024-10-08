(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - IGS's Innovative Achieves Non-destructive Pre-shipment Battery Inspection for All Cells with Superior Accuracy -

KOBE, Japan, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Geometry Science, Inc. (hereinafter "IGS") is proud to announce its participation in the Battery Show North America 2024 to showcase its cutting-edge "Non-destructive Battery Imaging Diagnostic System." The event will take place from October 8 (Tuesday) to October 10 (Thursday), 2024, at Huntington Place, Detroit, MI.

Amid growing concerns over the safety of lithium-ion batteries, widely used in popular consumer products such as electric vehicles (EVs) and smartphones, a rise in fire and explosion incidents has highlighted the need for more reliable inspection technologies. Battery manufacturers currently employ "aging tests" to detect defective batteries that experience a sudden voltage drop when charged. However, these conventional methods often fail to identify latent defects, which has led to accidents involving exploding batteries despite passing inspections.

As demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to increase, so do the risks associated with hidden defects. In response, IGS has developed the Non-destructive Battery Imaging Diagnostic System, capable of detecting faults that conventional tests may miss. Based on the world's first inverse problem analysis and ultra-sensitive measurement technology, this advanced system provides a more accurate and reliable approach to battery safety by directly visualizing potential defects within the battery.

In addition, the introduction of this system will enable 100% inspection of batteries.

Key Features of IGS "Non-destructive Battery Imaging Diagnostic System"

Visualization of Internal Current Density DistributionThe system visualizes the internal current density distribution, which directly impacts battery performance and longevity, allowing for precise identification of potential defects and their causes.Non-destructive InspectionUnlike traditional testing methods, the IGS system allows for the inspection of battery internals without damaging the battery, ensuring its original quality and functionality after testing.Detection of Micro-short Circuits in "Good" BatteriesThe system can non-destructively identify micro-short circuits and current irregularities in batteries that have passed quality control standards, providing an additional layer of safety evaluation.Achieving Inspection of All Battery Cells before ShipmentBy introducing theIGS technology, battery suppliers and manufacturers can inspect all the battery cells before shipment with much higher accuracy, thus preventing defective batteries (which could pass the conventional testing methods) from being shipped to the market.

Exhibition details:

Event: Battery Show North America 2024

Dates: October 8 (Tue.) - October 10 (Thu.), 2024

Location: Huntington Place Detroit, MI

Booths: Exhibit Hall A-C -- 5843 -- The Battery Show

IGS's new system, based on a world-first computational theory developed by the company, is set to redefine the way battery manufacturers approach fault analysis and quality control, helping to prevent the kind of battery-related incidents that have caused widespread concern.

About Integral Geometry Science, Inc. (IGS)

IGS is a company that researches, develops, and commercializes technology that captures images of hidden worlds previously unseen by anyone. To capture these unknown realms, it is necessary to send waves from the outside world, observe the ripples that escape after they repeatedly reflect inside, and create images from those observations. This process is known as the inverse problem of wave scattering, a highly challenging and unsolved problem in the history of applied mathematics. In 2012, Dr. Kenjiro Kimura and Dr. Noriaki Kimura succeeded in solving this problem for the first time in the world. Their solution, "Method for Solving the Inverse Scattering Problem and Imaging Technique," was recognized globally, with patents granted in the U.S., Japan, China, Europe, and other countries and regions. To implement this groundbreaking research in society, IGS was founded in 2012. The company has established a research and development hub at Kobe University's Incubation Center, where it continues to work on the development and practical application of imaging technology.





SOURCE Integral Geometry Science, Inc.

