Azerbaijan Trade Forum Explores SME Export Opportunities And Trade Challenges
10/8/2024 3:11:48 AM
Akbar Novruz
On October 7, the Azerbaijan Trade Forum was jointly organized
by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the
Association of Azerbaijan customs Representation and Logistics
Companies, with the support of "PASHA Holding."
According to Azernews , the forum, dedicated to
exploring "Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges for
SMEs," attracted representatives from key sectors including
import-export, production, logistics, and customs. Discussions
centered on the current landscape of import-export operations, ways
to increase the share of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
in exports, and potential areas for enhanced cooperation in
trade.
Prominent speakers included Bahruz Guliyev, First Deputy
Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman
of the Board of Directors of KOBIA, Zohrab Gadirov, Deputy
Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency
(AZPROMO), and Ziya Hajili, Adviser to the President of the
National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations
of Azerbaijan. They shared insights on state support mechanisms,
current export conditions for local products, and the role of SMEs
in Azerbaijan's import-export market.
The event also highlighted that the Azerbaijan Trade Forum will
feature ongoing events aimed at fostering SME development in trade
and logistics while ensuring continuous dialogue between the state
and businesses. Plans are in place to make the forum an annual
event.
A panel discussion followed, delving into new trade and
investment opportunities, strategies for accelerating Azerbaijan's
integration into global markets, and addressing questions from
entrepreneurs.
