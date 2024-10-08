NCSA Achieves Two ISO Certifications

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Security Agency (NCSA), through its Information Department, has obtained two internationally recognised ISO certifications: the ISO/IEC 20000 certification for IT Service Management and the ISO/IEC 27001 certification for Information Security in Data Centers.

These certifications highlight the agency's adherence to international standards in cybersecurity and digital safety, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring data quality and security in all of its internal operations.

On this occasion, Sarah Hassan Al Abdulmalik, Director of the Information Technology Department at the National Cyber Security Agency, emphasised the significance of obtaining the ISO 20000 certification, stating:“This certification affirms the high standards of IT services we provide. It is grounded in key principles designed to achieve operational excellence, meet customer needs, and continuously enhance our IT management practices in line with global standards.”

Al Abdulmalik further acknowledged the effort behind this achievement, adding:“Receiving these certifications is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams. They successfully fulfilled all requirements and completed the necessary procedures, passing rigorous technical and security evaluations without any remarks.”

The ISO/IEC 27001-2022 certification for data centre security plays a vital role in elevating the agency's ability to safeguard its data centres, infrastructure, systems, and applications.

By implementing robust internal and external protocols, the agency aims to support business continuity during disasters and continuously monitor risks.

This certification enhances the reliability and security of critical infrastructure management, ensuring business operations under all conditions and risks.