HSI Acquires Workforce Compliance Management Leader Skillko And Bolsters European Presence

- Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSIFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HSI, a leader in Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ ), compliance and workforce development solutions, announced today it has acquired leading competency and compliance management provider Skillko . This acquisition expands HSI's operational risk management capabilities as well as increases their presence in the EU and UK markets, leveraging Skillko's European presence.Skillko, based in Ireland, specializes in competency management, induction processes and supplier onboarding for organizations across the EU and UK. Their streamlined approach eliminates up to 90% of the tasks associated with these functions, saving organizations precious time, resources and money. Skillko solutions assist companies in tracking and monitoring gaps in compliance by job role, project, customer or business unit. This market-leading capability enables businesses to know the exact skillsets of their staff for true workforce competency and compliance.“This acquisition adds enhanced supplier and contractor management capabilities to HSI's robust suite of EHSQ management solutions,” said Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI.“As supplier networks become more complex, and competency and compliance requirements increase, having a powerful and scalable solution to onboard, train, certify and manage employee, contractor and supplier skills is critical to modern business. Our acquisition of Skillko augments both our solution and geographic capabilities, allowing us to better serve global customers in complex industries.”Skillko delivers competency and compliance management solutions that enable organizations to maintain employee, contractor and supplier compliance. Their real-time compliance automation, onboarding and training, and faster supply chain qualification help businesses establish compliance and competency standards across all their vast network of trading partners. Skillko customers enjoy safer, more productive and data-driven workforces across their entire supply chains.“This is great news for Skillko customers, who now have access to and the support of a global leader in workplace safety and compliance solutions,” said Brendan Maloney, Co-CEO of Skillko.“HSI's extensive EHSQ software and training capabilities deliver a single-source partner that helps organizations across the world deliver strong safety and compliance programs, improve operations and train their workforces. We are excited to have access to an expanded portfolio, and Dermot O'Connor (Co-CEO) and I are particularity proud to be partnering with a global business leader who sees the value in investing in the West of Ireland to help drive further expansion in the EU.”With this latest investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI continues to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces safer and smarter, facilitating EHSQ compliance and empowering employee development.About HSIHSI is your single-source partner for EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. HSI provides integrated e-learning content, training solutions, and cloud-based software designed to enable your business to improve safety, operations, and employee development. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is a unique partner that offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions including an EHSQ and ESG system, learning management, chemical management, and more, on a single platform, complete with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit .About SkillkoSkillko is a training competency and compliance platform which uses data and AI to ensure the whole supply chain is trained, safe and compliant at the point of service. Founded in 2017, Skillko was born out of a deep understanding of the challenges faced in managing training compliance, tedious induction processes, and onboarding frustrations experienced between main clients and supply chain partners. Backed by the founders' 15+ years of industry expertise, Skillko is a leading compliance partner having harnessed valuable insights from its extensive client base to revolutionise training management, induction processes, and supply chain onboarding. The Skillko platform's streamlined approach eliminates up to 90% of the manual labour associated with these functions. Learn more about their complete solutions at .###Media Contact: David Toliver, HSI, ...

