PM Mourns Former Minister Samir Kawar

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Prime Minister, Jaafar Hassan, on Monday mourned former Minister
of Water and Irrigation and Minister of Transport, Samir Kawar, who passed away on Monday.
The Prime Minister recalled Kawar's career and the great services he rendered to his country in all the positions of responsibility he held.
Hassan emphasized that with the passing of Kawar, Jordan loses a prominent national Political
and economic figure.
He served twice as Minister of Water and Irrigation, Minister of Transportation, as a member of the Lower House of Parliament, and several times as a member of the Senate.
The Prime Minister expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased.
