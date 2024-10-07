عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Mourns Former Minister Samir Kawar

PM Mourns Former Minister Samir Kawar


10/7/2024 11:04:05 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


For print media only...
Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Prime Minister, Jaafar Hassan, on Monday mourned former Minister of Water and Irrigation and Minister of Transport, Samir Kawar, who passed away on Monday.
The Prime Minister recalled Kawar's career and the great services he rendered to his country in all the positions of responsibility he held.
Hassan emphasized that with the passing of Kawar, Jordan loses a prominent national Political and economic figure.
He served twice as Minister of Water and Irrigation, Minister of Transportation, as a member of the Lower House of Parliament, and several times as a member of the Senate.
The Prime Minister expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased.

MENAFN07102024000117011021ID1108755625


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search