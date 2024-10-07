44 Jordanians Evacuated From Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 7 (Petra) -- Jordan Monday evacuated 44 of its citizens from Lebanon on a Royal Jordanian Air Force military aircraft that arrived at Rafik Hariri International Airport this morning carrying humanitarian aid.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said the evacuation operation is a plan in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces, the security services, the Ministry of Interior and the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management amid the ongoing Israeli war on Lebanon.Qudah said the joint crisis cell of the Jordanian security apparatuses will evacuate Jordanians from Lebanon in coordination with the relevant Lebanese authorities.He added that the Jordanian embassy in Beirut is in constant contact with the Jordanian community and that no Jordanians were reported injured.Qudah said a team from the Jordanian embassy in Beirut would be present at Rafic Hariri International Airport to supervise the evacuations residing and present in Lebanon, praising the Lebanese authorities for supporting the evacuations.He added that since the beginning of last August 3, 219 Jordanians have arrived in the Kingdom from Lebanon.