Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.1 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.16 billion in 2023 to $5.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market awareness and acceptance, regulatory standards, oil and gas industry demand, infrastructure development, water and wastewater applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare infrastructure growth, market expansion in developing region, renewable energy infrastructure, urbanization needs.

Growth Driver Of The Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market

The growing demand for energy and water resources is expected to drive the glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) pipe market. There is a high demand for energy and water resources due to an increase in population and industrialization. The glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes are used in industrial application because it provides strength and stiffness to the pipes. As the demand for energy and water resource increases, the demand for glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) pipe will also increase.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market Share?

Key players in the market include Amiblu Holding GmbH, Composite Pipes Industry, Enduro Composites Inc., Fibrex Corporation, Future Pipe Industries, BASF SE, Advanced Composites Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Aegion Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Owens Corning, Asahi Fibreglass Company, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Johns Manville Corp., Saint-Gobain SA, AGY Holding Corp, Binani Industries Ltd., China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Fiber-Tech Industries Inc., Fiberglass Coatings Inc., Fibrelite Composite Structures Ltd., Glasforms Inc., Glasteel Inc., Grating Pacific Inc., Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the glass reinforced plastics (GRP) pipes market are focusing on developing GRP pipes for wastewater treatment. GRP pipes are used in wastewater management projects, including sewer systems and industrial wastewater transport, due to their resistance to corrosion and chemical degradation.

How Is The Global Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market Segmented?

1) By Resin: Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Other Resins

2) By Application: Water Treatment, Sewage Piping, Oil And Gas Pipes, Chemical Processing, Pumping Systems, Marine And Offshore, Other Applications.

3) By End-Use Industry: Chemical Industry, Oil And Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Waste Water, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Market Definition

Glass-reinforced plastic pipe refers to a type of composite pipe that is made up of a thermosetting resin matrix and glass fiber reinforcement. The reinforcement adds strength and stiffness to the pipes, while the matrix protects the fibers from damage. The glass-reinforced plastics (GRP) pipes are used in sewer systems, drainage pipes, potable water lines, industrial pipe systems, and so on.

Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) Pipes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes market size, glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes market drivers and trends, glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes market major players and glass reinforced plastics (grp) pipes market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

