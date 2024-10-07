Kaiser Permanente And HCA Healthone Expand Relationship In Colorado

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)

HCA HealthONE logo

New agreement further extends Kaiser Permanente's high-quality external hospital in Central Denver

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser

Permanente members will have additional care access in Central Denver thanks to an expanded relationship with HCA HealthONE. Beginning in 2025, Kaiser Permanente physicians and employees will be in HCA HealthONE Rose and HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke's hospitals to care for Kaiser Permanente patients. This new collaboration offers Kaiser Permanente members access to high-quality, affordable care at more of Central Denver's leading hospitals.

Kaiser Permanente is the state's largest nonprofit health care organization, offering a leading model of health care that integrates care and coverage. This connected system includes care delivered by Kaiser Permanente primary care and specialty clinicians, along with an extensive external network of providers and hospitals. Kaiser Permanente's multiple hospital relationships in Colorado are instrumental to delivering on its comprehensive and integrated care model in the communities it serves.



"We're thrilled to offer our members greater choice, more convenience, and increased access in Central Denver, where they live and work," said Mike Ramseier, regional president of Kaiser Permanente. "We're confident that having our physicians and employees care for our patients in these hospitals will extend the value-based model of care that Kaiser Permanente has proudly delivered to Coloradans for more than 55 years."

Named by Fortune and PINC AI as one of the nation's top five large health systems, HCA HealthONE provides high-quality patient care across 170 connected sites in Metro Denver. This expansive network of hospitals and caregivers provides the Denver community and beyond with access to advanced treatments, innovative technologies, and experienced specialists.

"HCA HealthONE provides care to more patients than any other health system in Denver, and we're delighted to welcome Kaiser Permanente members, physicians, and employees into more of our hospitals. We especially look forward to welcoming more Rose Babies!" said Chad Christianson, president and CEO of HCA HealthONE. "We know our combined levels of expertise and dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes will benefit all of our patients."

Kaiser Permanente physicians and employees have worked for many years alongside HCA HealthONE physicians and staff in several hospitals in the Metro Denver area. With this expanded agreement, Kaiser Permanente members will also have access to HCA HealthONE Rose and HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke's hospitals.

HCA HealthONE Rose

delivers more babies than any other hospital in the Denver region and is renowned for women's health. This hospital will be a great option for Kaiser Permanente members' women's health needs, including labor and delivery and reproductive health.

HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke's

is adjacent to Kaiser Permanente's Franklin and Skyline medical offices in Uptown Denver. Beginning in 2025, more Kaiser Permanente patients will be able to see their Kaiser Permanente specialists at this hospital for surgeries and when they're hospitalized. These specialties include general surgery, gastroenterology, neurosurgery and spine, oncology, urology, and more. HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's is part of the campus and houses the largest Level IV neonatal intensive care unit in the Rocky Mountain Region.

"We're focused on building relationships that help improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve," said Jeff Krawcek, MD, executive medical director and president of Colorado Permanente Medical Group. "Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and strengthening our relationship with HCA HealthONE allows us to expand access to more hospitals in Central Denver, ensuring that high-quality care remains accessible, affordable, and close to home."

Kaiser Permanente members may continue to get care through Kaiser Permanente's extensive hospital network which also includes HCA HealthONE Aurora, HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge, HCA HealthONE Swedish, and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's; Intermountain Health's St. Joseph, Good Samaritan, and Lutheran; Children's Hospital Colorado; Boulder Community Foothills Hospital; and Banner Health. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente members have access to many CommonSpirit facilities, including St. Anthony, St. Anthony North, OrthoColorado, Longmont United, Penrose, St. Francis, St. Thomas More, and St. Mary-Corwin.

In addition to aligning with more local hospitals, Kaiser Permanente is making significant investments to build new, state-of-the-art replacement medical offices in Lakewood, Parker, and Pueblo, and renovate many of its 29 medical offices across the Front Range.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve more than 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to href="" rel="nofollow" k



About HCA HealthONE

HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients' total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 14 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World's Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke's, Rocky Mountain Children's, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals' list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.

To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.

CONTACT: Andrew Sorensen, [email protected]



SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED