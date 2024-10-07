UK PM: Mideast Cannot Endure Another Year Of Bloody Events

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- British Prime Keir Starmer said on Monday that the Middle East region cannot endure another year of bloody events, urging all parties to exercise self-restraint.

"But make no mistake the region cannot endure another year of this," Starmer said in a statement to the House of Commons.

He added that the Middle East region is now close to the brink of abyss, calling for exerting fresh efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to ensure the delivery of adequate humanitarian aid to people there.

The British prime called for an end to the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza, describing the human toll among civilians as devastating.

"The human toll among innocent civilians in Gaza is truly devastating," he said, adding, "It is a living nightmare, and it must end." (end)

