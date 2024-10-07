Brazil’S Gov’T Donates Health Supplies To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – The Brazilian governmen is donating 20,000 syringe-and-needle kits and 4,000 needles to Lebanon. An aircraft carrying these strategic supplies in response to the emergency the Lebanese people are currently experiencing took off from Brazil on Sunday (6) headed for the Arab country's capital, Beirut, and flew back to Brazil this Monday (7) bringing a new group of Brazilian citizens repatriated from Lebanon.

The supplies weigh roughly 115 kg and were carried in a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft. The operation was coordinated by Brazil's Ministry of Health and by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC). Other emergency items are expected to be supplied in the next few days. The aid came in response to a request made by the Embassy of Lebanon in Brasília on September 23.

The first flight to rescue Brazilians from the Middle East conflict zone as part of the so-called Operation Cedar Roots touched down in Brazil on Sunday (6) with 229 passengers aboard, including Brazilians, their families, and three pets. The operation will be ongoing with a target of repatriating some 500 Brazilian citizens each week. A new group is expected to arrive in Brazil on Tuesday (8).

