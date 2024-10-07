Your AI Readiness Assessment Checklist
By Jordan Anderson
More than 75% of IT leaders agree that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly transform their organizations, but“AI readiness” in the public sector is shockingly low. By their nature, many public sector organizations lack the agility and financial resources to quickly adopt and integrate AI technologies into their operations, and many of their operational systems rely on aging technology. In addition, some agencies have ethical concerns about AI involving fairness, transparency, privacy, and human rights, adding further delays in their AI adoption.
Indeed, implementing AI can be risky if it's not done right. But when public sector organizations consider AI with a thoughtful and deliberate approach, they are more likely to find success with improved efficiency and cost savings. With strategic implementation, AI also creates greater opportunity for citizen engagement via digital platforms, creating a lean service delivery without compromising quality.
