James Malinchak Star Of ABC's TV Show Secret Millionaire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Malinchak, Star of ABC's Hit TV Show Secret Millionaire

James Malinchak, Founder of James Malinchak Training & Development

James Malinchak, Founder, James Malinchak International

James Malinchak Inspires Others in His Talks

James Malinchak Changing Lives Worldwide

From a small Pennsylvania steel mill town to self-made millionaire, James Malinchak is a true American success story!

- James MalinchakBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From a small Pennsylvania steel mill town to self-made millionaire, James Malinchak is a true American success story!James Malinchak was featured on ABC's Hit TV Show, "Secret Millionaire."What happened when business-motivational speaker and self-made millionaire James Malinchak was picked up by an ABC television crew, placed on an airplane with no money, credit cards, cell phone, laptop or watch, and was whisked off to an impoverished neighborhood, where he had to survive on $44.66 cents for a week?That was revealed on ABC reality TV show Secret Millionaire, which featured Malinchak leaving his current lifestyle in search of real-life heroes who are making a difference in their local community. He ultimately reveals himself as a millionaire and rewarding them with a portion of his own money to further their cause.James Malinchak is now one of most requested highest paid motivational and business speakers and business marketing coaches in America.Malinchak is Founder of Malinchak and BigMoneySpeaker and has dedicated his life to helping others "Achieve a Better, Richer Business and LifeTM" through his corporate and college speaking, public seminars, private coaching, books and home study courses. He's an award-winning speaker, best-selling author and multi-millionaire entrepreneur of many companies.On the show, James Malinchak takes you behind the scenes with his heart-touching Secret Millionaire journey that will make you smile, cry and, most of all, appreciate others.For more information on how to use James Malinchak's training and coaching, go to or

James Malinchak

James Malinchak Speaking & Training

+1 702-949-6047

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

James Malinchak - Trailer for ABC's Hit TV Show Secret Millionaire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.