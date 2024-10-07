AI Governance Market Worth $5,776.0 Million By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America has emerged as the largest regional for AI adoption. funding on AI governance in North America crossed USD 1 billion in 2023, indicating a growing interest in responsible AI research. Industries with strict regulations such as healthcare and are leading in the implementation of governance, with 45% of healthcare providers mentioning regulatory compliance as a key business requirement. Businesses are forced to implement governance frameworks due to rising regulatory requirements like NIST's AI Risk Management Framework and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). More than half of businesses expect more stringent AI rules in the next five years, with 62% citing data privacy compliance as a main factor for implementing governance. Also important is consumer confidence, as 78% of American consumers favor brands that utilize ethical AI. Businesses such as Google and Microsoft are implementing governance to guarantee transparency and establish trust. Additionally, organizations are prioritizing fairness in their AI systems and have turned to tools like IBM's AI Fairness 360 to address the need to mitigate AI bias, with 56% of businesses doing so. Moreover, financial institutions are particularly focused on risk management, giving priority to governance for addressing AI-related risks.

Top Key Companies in AI Governance Market:

The major players in the AI Governance Market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), DataRobot (UK), and Dataiku (US), along with SMEs and startups such as Fiddler AI (US), 2021 (Denmark), Monitaur (US), Credo AI (US), and Fairly AI (Canada).

