DIU Hackers Paralyze Work Of Russian Judicial System - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 7, the birthday of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) together with activists of the Vo Them group paralyzed the judicial system of the aggressor state.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by a knowledgeable intelligence source.

“They 'congratulated' Russian dictator on his birthday by hacking the state automated system 'Justice', which provides electronic document flow,” the source said.

The attack paralyzed the work of courts, departmental e-mail accounts and official websites.

As a result of the cyberattack, the DIU hackers obtained personal data of users and internal documents of the system. Currently, the Russians report that it is impossible to file lawsuits and view court dates because the court websites are down.

Top spy blames Western companies for components in Russian missiles, drones

According to military intelligence sources, the cyberattack was possible due to the low qualifications of Russian cybersecurity specialists. As well as“holes” in Russian cybersecurity systems from Kaspersky Lab. Positiv Technologies and IVK JSC.

As a reminder, the Pravosudiye system is an electronic document management system in Russian courts of all jurisdictions and levels. It is used to file court applications, inform about court hearings and changes, and receive advice on court cases.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian hackers“congratulated” Putin on his birthday by launching a large-scale attack on the Russian state television and radio broadcasting company.