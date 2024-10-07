5WPR Named Top 10 Financial PR Firm In The US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations publication, has announced its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the seventh-largest firm specializing in PR .



For the last 55 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, verified by reviewing PR firm income statements. Agencies ranked as specializing in this space include firms who work with individuals and organizations in the professional services space including law firms, accounting, financial advisors, architects and consultants-ranked by revenue.



"We're honored to be recognized as a top financial PR firm by O'Dwyer's. This achievement reflects our team's commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients in the financial sector," said 5WPR North American CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our team's blend of expertise in strategic guidance and business insight is key to our ongoing success as a trusted partner for companies in this industry."



5WPR was also named the third-largest, privately-held public relations agency in the New York City Metro Area, as well as the 11th largest in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's.



About 5WPR

5WPR

is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality , Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED