M.A.H.Y. Khoory Partners with Dongfeng Motor Corporation

(MENAFN- mslgroup) M.A.H.Y. Khoory, a leading conglomerate in the UAE’s commercial landscape, is proud to announce its return to the automotive sector through a strategic partnership with Dongfeng Motor Corporation—one of China’s "Big Four" automakers and a global leader in innovation and growth. This collaboration marks the official launch of M.A.H.Y. Khoory’s Automotive Division, positioning the company as a key player in the UAE’s evolving automotive market by bringing Dongfeng’s advanced, high-performance vehicles to local consumers.

As the sole distributor of Dongfeng in the UAE, M.A.H.Y. Khoory leverages its automotive legacy to meet the increasing consumer demand for a diverse range of vehicles. Known for its cutting-edge technologies and robust manufacturing capabilities, Dongfeng enhances M.A.H.Y. Khoory’s ability to provide high-quality solutions to the market. This strategic alliance sets the stage for transforming the regional automotive experience, ensuring that consumers have access to the latest innovations in automotive technology.

Harnessing Global Automotive Trends

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the partnership between M.A.H.Y. Khoory and Dongfeng leverages the growing influence of Chinese automotive brands on the global stage. Dongfeng has emerged as a significant player, having sold 2.42 million vehicles globally in 2023. The introduction of Dongfeng’s advanced vehicles in the UAE will provide consumers with access to innovative technology and high-quality automotive solutions.

M.A.H.Y. Khoory is set to debut four flagship models: the SHINE, SHINE MAX, AX7, and MAGE. Each vehicle embodies the company’s dedication to quality and performance, designed to cater to the diverse preferences of UAE consumers. The SHINE and SHINE MAX sedans provide exceptional comfort and cutting-edge technology, while the AX7 and MAGE SUVs deliver versatility and rugged capabilities. This robust lineup ensures that M.A.H.Y. Khoory meets the varied needs of its customers, reinforcing its commitment to delivering outstanding automotive solutions.

“We are excited to re-enter the automotive market through this strategic partnership. By combining Dongfeng’s extensive expertise with our deep market knowledge, we are set to transform the automotive experience in the UAE. Our collaboration ensures a diverse portfolio of vehicles that meets the demands of our customers,” said Saj Jabbar, General Manager, Automotive Division - M.A.H.Y. Khoory.

A Bright Future Ahead

M.A.H.Y. Khoory’s re-entry into the automotive sector is not merely about the vehicles—it reflects a broader vision of contributing to the UAE’s dynamic marketplace. The collaboration with Dongfeng positions M.A.H.Y. Khoory to shape the future of mobility in the region, driven by innovation and market responsiveness.



