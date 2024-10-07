LPL Financial Welcomes Morristown Wealth Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Don Giovanello, Jr., and Gian Paolella, CFP®, with Morristown Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $340 million in advisory and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Raymond James Financial Services.



The Morristown, N.J., -based family practice was established in 2009 by Don Giovanello, Sr., a beloved advisor who sadly lost his battle to cancer in 2018. His son, Don Jr., grew up immersed in the business and joined the practice in 2010 right out of college. He credits his father as a mentor and the driving inspiration for his career path and unwavering work ethic. Gian, who is Don, Jr.'s brother-in-law, is partner in the firm, joining in 2018 following an initial career in investment product sales. Rounding out the group is longtime practice manager Ellen Luithle, who started her career 25 years ago working alongside Don Sr. and continues to be an integral part of the team.

With a meticulous approach to financial planning, asset management and portfolio construction, the team offers a wide range of personalized services to address the diverse financial needs of individuals, families and business owners nationwide.

“Our clients are our top priority, and we strive to understand their unique circumstances so we can create distinctive plans that provide a roadmap for their financial journey,” said Giovanello, who built much of his business by prospecting Penn State alumni.“Guided by dedication and integrity, we focus on creating lasting relationships with clients, not just trading stocks, bonds and mutual funds.”

Looking to elevate their business and set the tone for the next chapter of their journey, the Morristown team decided to return to LPL.

“Our industry is experiencing an aging advisor population, with the average age becoming a topic of increasing concern,” said Giovanello, who spent the first seven years of his career with LPL.“As younger advisors, we saw this as an opportunity for Morristown Wealth Management to bridge that age gap and bring a fresh perspective to our clients. LPL is a great platform to support our future growth and help us take my dad's legacy to the next level.”

Paolella added,“We look forward to leveraging LPL's open architecture platform, robust technology and strategic business resources that will enable us to continue growing our business and deliver the best possible services to our clients. We appreciate that LPL doesn't offer proprietary investment products, meaning as independent advisors, we can choose appropriate products and strategies for our clients. Our holistic approach to financial planning, combined with LPL's resources, will allow us to continue to deliver personalized, comprehensive advice that meets our clients' needs.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said,“We welcome Don and Gian to the LPL community and look forward to helping them honor Don Sr.'s legacy as they build their ideal practice for the future. At LPL, we are deeply committed to giving advisors ultimate choice and flexibility in how they operate, along with differentiated tools and resources to help them deliver great advice and run thriving businesses.”

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

