China’S Foreign Reserves Reach New Heights In September 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's foreign exchange reserves grew to an impressive $3.3164 trillion in September 2024. This marks the third month in a row of growth for the world's largest holder of foreign reserves.



The increase surpassed what experts had predicted, showing China's strong economic position. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange shared this news on October 7, 2024.



They reported a rise of $28.2 billion from August, which is about 0.86% more. This growth happened despite ongoing challenges in the global economy.



Several factors played a role in this increase. Global stocks, bonds, and exchange rates all saw improvements in September. This helped boost the value of China 's foreign reserves.



The US Federal Reserve also made an unexpected move by cutting interest rates. This decision had a positive effect on financial markets worldwide.







Currency movements also contributed to the growth. The US Dollar Index fell for the third month in a row. It reached a new low for the year at 100.8.



This meant that other currencies became stronger compared to the dollar. As a result, China's non-dollar assets increased in value.

Stability Amid Global Economic Changes

China's gold reserves remained steady at 72.80 million ounces. However, the value of these reserves in US dollars went up by $8.5 billion.



This increase happened because the price of gold rose internationally. The total value of China's gold reserves reached $191.5 billion.



The ratio of gold to total foreign exchange reserves also changed. It rose to 5.8%, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than in October 2022.



This shift shows China's growing interest in diversifying its reserve assets. Experts say that China's foreign exchange reserves will likely stay stable in the future.



This stability comes from several sources. China's economy continues to improve, which helps keep the yuan's exchange rate steady. The government has also introduced new policies to manage economic cycles and prevent risks.



China's exports remain strong, especially in new areas like cross-border e-commerce. Trade with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative continues to grow.



These factors help maintain a healthy balance in China's foreign trade. Recent policy changes have also boosted market confidence.



This has encouraged international investors to put more money into Chinese assets. Such investments help support the value of China's foreign exchange reserves.



Despite these positive signs, challenges remain. The global economic situation is still complex. Different countries are performing in different ways.



Financial markets around the world continue to see significant changes. China's growing foreign reserves show its important role in the global economy.



As the largest holder of foreign exchange reserves, China's economic decisions have far-reaching effects. The country's ability to maintain and grow its reserves reflects its economic strength and stability.

