Brazen Pre-Result Rigging Of Polls: Iltija Mufti On Move To Nominate Five Members Of J & K Assembly
Date
10/7/2024 7:06:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Monday said giving power to the Lieutenant Governor to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly was a“brazen pre-result rigging” of the polls.
“All of the five MLAs nominated by LG are BJP members or associated with the party. Brazen pre result rigging & shameful manipulation,” Iltija Mufti posted on X.
She said it seems no lessons were learned from the rigging of 1987 elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Might as well have nominated all 90 members instead. Why even hold elections? 1987s stolen election took J&K to the brink. Yet no lessons learnt?,” she said.
On her party supporting an anti-BJP front for government formation, she said the senior leadership of the PDP will take a call after the poll results are out.
“Unnecessary speculations. Let me put the record straight. PDPs senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand,” she said.
Counting of votes for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will take place on Tuesday.
