HAM Leader Hails Narendra Modi's 23 Years In Public Office, Calls Him 'Yugpurush'

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) As Narendra Modi marks 23 years in public office on Monday, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) National President Santosh Kumar Suman hailed PM Modi for his transformative reforms and programmes, both in the Gujarat and across India.

Talking to IANS, Suman said, "PM Modi is a 'Yugpurush' and he has achieved this position with the strength of his penance. He comes from a very simple family, and achieving such a big mark is an example in itself. He is also a source of inspiration for us and will be remembered for his works."

"My best wishes to him as today he has completed 23 years in the public office. I think there will be no Prime Minister like him in the history of India. Modi has significantly advanced India's standing on the global stage, particularly during his tenure as PM Modi. Today, India commands respect and recognition worldwide, engaging with major nations on equal footing. Our neighbouring countries now hesitate to confront us directly, reflecting the strength we've gained under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

Suman asserted that India is on track to become the largest economy under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Currently, India is the fifth-largest economy and we are on track to become the third. This progress spans all sectors, including education, employment, agriculture, and science and technology. India is advancing rapidly in every field, especially in areas like semiconductors. We will export chips to other countries. So, it is a big achievement for all of us. At last, I wish he continues like this in taking India forward in everything," he concluded.

The genesis of some key welfare programmes launched by the NDA government in the last decade was sown during the tenure of PM Modi. Before taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, being one of the longest-serving CMs in India.

In his long innings in public office, PM Modi has many firsts to his credit. Since assuming office in 2014, he has won two subsequent parliamentary elections and has become one of the Prime Ministers enjoying multiple offices in consecutive terms.