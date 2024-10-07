High Tide Opens New Canna Cabana In Toronto

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. (" High Tide" or the "Company" ) (Nasdaq: HITI ) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 201 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use today. This opening brings the total number of Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis locations to 184 in Canada, 70 stores in the province of Ontario and the 10th in the city of Toronto.

Danforth Avenue is on the east side of Toronto and is part of Greektown, a vibrant walking neighbourhood with large summer festivals such as Taste of Danforth and Sounds of Greektown. This new Canna Cabana store opens across the street from a large provincially owned liquor store and is one block away from the bustling Broadview subway station. It is also steps away from the Danforth music hall. Featuring a population density of nearly 250,000 residents within a three-kilometre radius, this new store is poised to take advantage of daily foot traffic and welcome locals and tourists alike attending the various community events.

"I am pleased to announce the opening of our brand-new Cabana on Danforth Avenue in Toronto. With a population density exceeding 250,000 residents in a three-kilometer radius, this neighbourhood also benefits immensely from the thousands of tourists that visit the popular community festivals each year. Opening Canna Cabana stores in high traffic locations such as Danforth Avenue provides great exposure for our brand and gives us an excellent opportunity to continue onboarding thousands of new ELITE and Cabana Club members," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our Canna Cabana brand and the Cabana Club have grown exponentially in popularity over the past six years and this is why we are now evaluating additional retail opportunities in the city of Toronto. We are targeting densely populated corridors like Danforth and other prime

locations to serve as many Torontonians as we can through our disruptive and innovative retail model. Expanding our reach in one of the largest and fastest growing population centers in North America will be a focus for us through the remainder of 2024 and beyond," added Mr. Grover.

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer globally by store count1. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna CabanaTM is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 184

current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: FastendrTM is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity, Smokecartel, Dailyhighclub, and Dankstop.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Hue, Evolution and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals, FABCBD, blessedcbd and co.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via ValiantTM.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous BrandzTM name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.



