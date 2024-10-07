Pancake Analytics Unveils Syntax Stack-Up: The First Trading Card Game To Teach SQL And Python Coding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTZ, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pancake Analytics LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of Syntax Stack-Up, an innovative new trading card game that combines the excitement of traditional card games with the practical learning of SQL and Python coding. Currently live on Kickstarter, Syntax Stack-Up introduces a groundbreaking way for players to learn coding skills while engaging in strategic gameplay.

Designed for 2 to 4 players and suitable for ages 13 and up, Syntax Stack-Up turns coding into a fun, interactive experience. Players collect and stack Syntax cards to solve Business Solutions, mastering essential coding logic and problem-solving skills along the way. With gameplay ranging from 20 to 40 minutes, it provides an immersive learning experience in a casual, competitive format.

"We wanted to create something that bridges the gap between learning and entertainment," said Tom Ferrara, Founder of Pancake Analytics LLC. "With Syntax Stack-Up, players don't just learn the basics of coding; they engage with it in a way that's fun, collaborative, and memorable."

All of the artwork for Syntax Stack-Up is hand-painted by the Pancake Analytics creative team and then transformed through AI technology, blending traditional artistry with cutting-edge design. The game's visuals add to the immersive experience, making it a standout addition to both gaming and educational card collections.

Early Bird Promos and Kickstarter Support

Syntax Stack-Up is live on Kickstarter now, offering exclusive Early Bird promos and rewards for backers, including limited-edition cards, collectibles, and more. With stretch goals that include expanded sets focused on Python data science and video game coding, this campaign promises exciting developments for players and collectors alike.

Pancake Analytics LLC invites gamers, coders, and educators to support Syntax Stack-Up and be part of a project that is set to revolutionize the way coding is taught and learned.

For more information, visit the Kickstarter campaign here: .

About Pancake Analytics LLC

Pancake Analytics LLC, founded by Tom Ferrara, specializes in merging advanced data analytics with the collectibles industry. Known for bringing innovative insights into the world of trading cards and game design, Pancake Analytics strives to push boundaries and create impactful tools that educate and engage.

