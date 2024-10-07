Japan, Australia Fms Affirm Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on Monday agreed to cooperate across a wide range of areas, including security, to further deepen the "Special Strategic Partnership" between the two countries and to realize a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," Japan's Foreign said.

During their 20-minute teleconference, Iwaya and Wong shared their views on strategic environments surrounding both countries, according to a statement released from the ministry.

The two ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing cooperation in the fields of resources and energy, as well as economic security.

In addition, the two agreed to enhance the vibrant and multilayered people-to-people exchanges between Japan and Australia, which underpin the strong bilateral relationship, including in areas such as tourism, business, and overseas education programs. (end)

