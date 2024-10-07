Teal HR - Motivation And Employee Engagement Platform Will Participate In HRSE (HR Summit & Expo) In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The ultimate 7-in-1 solution with tangible ROI, suitable for companies with 50 to 10,000 employees.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teal HR will showcase its employee motivation and loyalty at the HRSE to be held on October 23-24 at DWTC. At booth B-35, the Teal HR team will demonstrate the 7 pillars of the platform:

Peer-to-peer recognition

Promotion of essential behavior

Virtual coins redeemable for rewards

Internal communication

Employee surveys

Assessments, and 1:1 meetings

Psychometric testing

Teal HR's platform is highly suitable for companies with 50 to over 10 thousand employees, and more. It delivers quick ROI by significant improvements in key business metrics, up to 10% greater customer loyalty and sales bookings each. It also results in 14% better staff productivity, and 25% more net profits.

The Teal HR solutions offers rich analytics and reporting functionality essential for HR, budget holders, and top management. It contains staff demographics, inflow, and attraction; adoption and usage by the employees; rankings and leader boards; emission, circulation, and utilization of internal coins, as well as financial reports.

In 2024, Teal HR won the international award at The Middle East Technology Excellence Awards in the Analytics - Human Resources Consulting category for the UAE.

“We noticed a decline in employee engagement and after analyzing the market as well as case studies, we decided to reach out to the Teal HR team. The team took a responsible approach to solving our problem: they learned about the needs and problems of the business, learned more about the employees and their needs in order to develop an effective program based specifically on our needs. We highly appreciate this kind of personalized approach to work! Thanks to their coordinated work, the Teal HR team has developed customized reward and motivational bonus opportunities that are a perfect fit for our employees. In addition to increasing engagement, we had the challenge of automating routine HR processes such as surveys. With Teal HR, we can conduct surveys within the platform and then capture the results immediately. It's very convenient!” Teal HR's clients have noted.

At booth B-35, Teal HR representatives will similarly talk about the platform and implementation cases. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to receive a magazine about the development of the HR industry with comments and insights from industry experts. We also offer each visitor to take part in an interview for the research, which will be published later.

“When employees feel valued, they become more dedicated to their work, which leads to better results. It doesn't happen in a blink of an eye.” adds Kirill Morozov, Product Owner at Teal HR.

Contacts:

Alexander Sambuk, Business Development Director

Email: ...

Our site:

Our LinkedIn:

Alexander Sambuk

Teal HR

+971 562437347

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.