Over 900 Australians Left Lebanon On Assisted Departure Flights

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Oct 7 (NNN-AAP) – More than 900 Australians have left Lebanon, on assisted departure flights, coordinated by the Australian government, according to official data.

The today said that, 904 Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members, have left Lebanon in plane seats secured by the government.

The government, yesterday, operated two charter flights from Beirut to Cyprus, for Australians, with flag carrier Qantas and Qatar Airways, running connecting flights from Cyprus to Sydney.

The first of the Qantas flights departed last night and was due to land on Monday morning with 349 Australians and their immediate family on board.

Over 3,750 Australians have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs to leave Lebanon.

The government has for months repeatedly urged Australians in Lebanon to leave the country, warning that Beirut airport could close.

As of last Wednesday, there were an estimated 15,000 Australians in Lebanon.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that, two more flights for Australians are scheduled to leave Beirut at 6:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. local time today, subject to demand, operational capacity and the security situation.– NNN-AAP

