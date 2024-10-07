Iran Suspends All Flights Until Monday Morning

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tehran- Flights from all of Iran's airports have been cancelled from Sunday 21:00 to Monday 06:00 local time, state reported on Sunday, citing a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Organization.

The flights have been cancelled due to operational restrictions, state media cited the spokesperson as saying without providing further details.

This comes amid fears of a possible Israeli attack following Iran's retaliatory missile strike against Israel last week.

Meanwhile, Tehran's Tohid and Resalat tunnels, two major arteries of the capital, will be shut from midnight till 5am.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation after the leaders of groups allied to Tehran were killed in attacks.

Tuesday's missile barrage, Iran's second-ever direct attack on Israel, came after an Israeli air raid killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC top general Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut.

It was also in retaliation for the killing of Palestinian group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran in an attack widely blamed on Israel.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of a“proportional and similar reaction from Iran, and even stronger” if Israel attacks.

On Sunday, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited a key oil site in the Gulf, amid growing concerns over possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil facilities.