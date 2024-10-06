Infocus Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series Is Set To Transform Businesses And Large Spaces With Incredible Visuals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maxnerva proudly announces the launch of four new laser projectors under the InFocus Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series . Designed to deliver stunning visual experiences across a range of environments, from business settings, houses of worship, exhibitions, to art installations, the Nemesis II Series is the ideal solution for organisations that prioritise high-quality visuals, long-term cost savings, and sustainable goals.Laser projectors are seeing significant growth, propelled by increasing demand for high-performance, high quality visuals that addresses corporate sustainability. Another factor is the propagation of more media content and increased demand for immersive experiences in areas such as art, retail, and entertainment. "The Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series aims to provide a comprehensive solution incorporating performance, efficiency, and sustainability." said Jeremy Farren, Head of Sales and Marketing, Smart Office Equipment Business Unit, Maxnerva Technology Ltd.“We are committed to bring the best-in-class display solutions to the market. This latest addition broadens our laser offerings for customers requiring high brightness and flexibility in installations.”Powerful PerformanceDeveloped with DLPTM technology, the Nemesis II Series projectors boast an incredibly long lasting 30,000-hour lamp life, ensuring minimal maintenance and downtime. The series comes in two resolutions - WXGA and 1080p with standard throw models at 5000 lumens and short throw models at 4000 lumens.When it comes to visual performance, the Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series delivers stunningly vivid and clear images, thanks to its high brightness and spectacular contrast ratio, to deliver high-impact presentations and immersive experiences. The projector's sRGB colour space performance showcases true-to-life colours as the creators intended, a great fit for visuals that demand precision and accuracy, from creative spaces to impactful brand showcase.Maximum FlexibilityThe Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series offers 360-degree and portrait orientation installation with 4-point image correction, ensuring their setup can adapt to any unique setting or layout. The advanced image correction capabilities ensure perfectly aligned visuals, even in unconventional display venues.The Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series standard throw models; IN1026SL and IN1028SL are equipped with vertical lens shift capabilities.Eco-Friendly DesignThe Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series is eco-friendly, offering a 45% energy efficiency improvement over lamp-based projectors. This improvement means less power consumption and lower cost of ownership in the long run. Unlike lamp-based projectors, the Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series lamp-free light source design provides for maintenance and hassle-free operations, ensuring less technology waste and is a great fit for organisations aiming to reduce their carbon footprint.Seamless IntegrationThe Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series is Creston Connect 2.0 certified and supports all other major networking protocols, ensuring seamless integration with centralised control systems. IT administrators can easily monitor, managed, and support the projectors in real-time.The Quantum Laser Nemesis II Series available for immediate order from InFocus Authorised Channel Partners.For more information, please visit .About MaxnervaMaxnerva Technology Services Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in information technology (IT) integration and solutions services. The company operates through the following segments: Smart Office Business, Industrial Solution Business and New Retail Business. The Smart Office Business segment is a provision of video conference related solutions plus brand licensing and supply chain management of smart office equipment. The Industrial Solution Business segment is a provision of smart manufacturing solutions and services to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of production lines, plant facilities and the management of industrial parks. The New Retail Business segment is a provision of digital retail signage solutions. The company was founded by Tak Wan Lau in 1979 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.Media Contact:Chong Lee Ting...

