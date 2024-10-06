عربي


Trump Holds Voter Meeting At Site Of July Assassination Attempt


10/6/2024 3:10:37 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Donald Trump, the Republican Party's US presidential candidate, held another meeting with voters at the site of the assassination attempt against him in July, Azernews reports.

During his speech from the podium in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump, along with his supporters, observed a moment of silence for Corey Komprator, who lost his life in the July incident.

“Tonight, after that tragedy, I return to Butler to deliver a simple message to the people of Pennsylvania and the American people: our movement to make America strong again is stronger, prouder, more organized, more determined, and closer to victory than ever,” Trump stated.

It's important to note that Pennsylvania has the largest number of voters in the United States and is a decisive state in presidential elections.

