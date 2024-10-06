Hazra Park Durga Puja Marks Its 82Nd Year With The Theme“SUDDHI”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 6th October, 2024: Hazra Park Durga Puja, a symbol of social justice and community empowerment, marks its 82nd year with the theme“SUDDHI,” meaning purification was inaugurated by: Sri. Subrata Bakshi, Member of Parliament; Sri. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, of Agriculture, Govt of WB; Sri. Debasish Kumar, MLA; Sri. Kartik Banerjee, Social Activist; Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee & many other eminent personalities.



Over the years, the puja has grown from a small gathering to a grand event that attracts devotees from across the city. Yet, it has never forgotten its roots. The organizers, primarily from the Dalit community, continue to emphasize the importance of social justice and equality. The puja's theme this year, "SUDDHI", is a nod to its historical significance. It is a reminder that while much progress has been made, the fight for equality continues. The puja serves as an inspiration for those striving for a more just and equitable society.



This puja has been at the forefront of the struggle for equality and human rights. Organized primarily by the Dalit community, the puja showcases the power of collective action. The puja is an integral part of Kolkata's cultural heritage. The puja's origins are deeply rooted in the socio-political struggles of the 1940s. The Hazra Park Durga Puja is more than just a religious festival; it is a movement. It is a testament to the human spirit and the power of hope. As the world continues to grapple with issues of inequality, the story of the Hazra Park Durga Puja offers a beacon of hope.



Speaking to the media, Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, said, "This year's theme, 'SUDDHI', is a powerful reminder that true purification goes beyond rituals, it's about cleansing our society of discrimination and inequality. As we come together to celebrate, we honor our history and reaffirm our commitment to building a community where everyone is valued and included."



The puja's legacy extends beyond its cultural significance. It has served as a catalyst for social change, inspiring other communities to challenge discriminatory practices and promote inclusivity. As Kolkata prepares for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, the Hazra Park celebration will once again stand as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the importance of social justice



Hazra Park Durgotsab founded in 1942, the puja began as a small-scale initiative by Dalit employees of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Despite facing opposition from traditionalists, the organizers persevered, eventually establishing the event as a symbol of social justice. The puja was conceived as a means to challenge the deep-rooted caste-based discrimination prevalent in Kolkata at the time. The Dalits, or the untouchables, who were tasked with cleaning the city's sewers, were traditionally barred from participating in religious ceremonies. The Hazra Park Durga Puja challenged this oppressive norm, providing a platform for the marginalized to worship and celebrate.

