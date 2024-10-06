Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Arrives In Norway On Official Visit
Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in the Kingdom of Norway on an official visit on Sunday.
During the visit, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will meet with Prince Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Norway, and Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, to discuss ways to enhance Emirati-Norwegian relations.
