Saudi, Ukraine Fms Discuss Ties
Date
10/6/2024 3:04:58 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha discussed bilateral relations between both countries over the phone on Sunday.
During the phone conversation, they also tackled the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, ongoing efforts to address it and issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Saudi foreign minister congratulated Sybiha on having been appointed as Ukraine's foreign minister, wishing him best of luck. (end)
as
MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.