Saudi, Ukraine Fms Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Faisal bin Farhan and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha discussed bilateral relations between both countries over the phone on Sunday.

During the phone conversation, they also tackled the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, ongoing efforts to address it and issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Foreign said in a press release.

The Saudi foreign minister congratulated Sybiha on having been appointed as Ukraine's foreign minister, wishing him best of luck. (end)

as









MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751030