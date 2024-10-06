Iran's Airspace Shut Down Until Mon. Morning
Date
10/6/2024 3:04:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Iran announced that all flights from the country's airports will be cancelled from 9:00 pm., Sunday, until 6:00 am., Monday, (local time).
The decision to cancel the flights was made due to "operational restrictions," CAA spokesperson Jafar Yazarloo told Iranian media outlets without elaborating
The move coincides with mounting tensions between Iran and the Israeli Occupation Regime after the latter vowed to retaliate for the last Tuesday missile attack by Iran. (end)
fas
MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.