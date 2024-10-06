Iran's Airspace Shut Down Until Mon. Morning

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Civil Authority (CAA) of Iran announced that all flights from the country's airports will be cancelled from 9:00 pm., Sunday, until 6:00 am., Monday, (local time).

The decision to cancel the flights was made due to "operational restrictions," CAA spokesperson Jafar Yazarloo told Iranian outlets without elaborating

The move coincides with mounting tensions between Iran and the Israeli after the latter vowed to retaliate for the last Tuesday missile attack by Iran. (end)

