Russian Army Attacks Huliaypole With FPV Drones, Woman Wounded

A woman was in Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia, as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“A 61-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Huliaypole,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the occupants attacked Huliaypole with FPV drones.

“The woman was wounded and contused. She was taken to the hospital,” said Fedorov.

As reported, the Russian army struck 396 times in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.