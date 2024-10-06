Musk jumps onto podium at Trump rally

(MENAFN) In a surprising appearance at a Donald rally on Saturday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, endorsed the presidential nominee, labeling him as the “savior of democracy” in the United States. The rally took place in Butler, Pennsylvania, a location that holds significant historical weight, as it was where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in July.



As Trump introduced Musk from behind a bulletproof glass barrier, he praised Musk as a “truly incredible guy” capable of helping secure America's future. Dressed in a black baseball cap featuring the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” Musk energetically leaped onto the stage to shake hands with the former president.



Musk addressed the enthusiastic crowd, referencing the dramatic events that had unfolded in the same venue. He highlighted the importance of character in times of crisis, contrasting Trump’s resilience with that of President Joe Biden. “The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire. We had one president who could not climb a flight of stairs, and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot,” he remarked, alluding to an incident where Biden stumbled while boarding Air Force One.



In a passionate moment, Musk raised his fist and shouted, “Fight, fight, fight! Blood coming down the face!” before transitioning to a more serious tone. As a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” and the owner of the social media platform X, he emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming November election. Musk declared it the “most important election of our lifetime,” claiming that the opposition seeks to undermine fundamental freedoms. “They want to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote, effectively,” he stated.



Musk strongly urged that President Trump must win in order to safeguard the Constitution and preserve democracy in America. His remarks were met with fervent chants of “Elon Musk” from the crowd, underscoring the enthusiasm for both Musk and Trump at the rally. This event marks another chapter in the intertwining narratives of business, politics, and public influence as the 2024 election season heats up.

