Qatar, Uzbekistan Chambers Discuss Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber discussed with Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and the climate in both countries, and highlighted opportunities for partnerships and cooperation between Qatari and Uzbek business owners, and ways to boost trade exchanges.

This came during a meeting between First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, and Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Safarov Umidbek Akbarovich.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari emphasized the strong interest of Qatari businessmen in exploring the available opportunities in Uzbekistan.

He affirmed the Qatar Chambers keenness on encouraging both Qatari and Uzbek business entities to establish joint ventures, highlighting the importance of activating the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two chambers last year.

Further, he emphasized the Chambers readiness to assist Uzbek investors interested in entering the Qatari market, indicating that the Chamber would provide necessary information regarding business procedures, relevant legislation, and the regulatory framework for foreign investments in Qatar.

In turn, the Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed his country's strong interest in enhancing economic and commercial cooperation with Qatar.

He noted that several official visits to Doha are scheduled over the next two months, with the aim of promoting Uzbek industries in Qatar and gaining insights into Qatars investment climate. These visits will focus on identifying sectors where potential partnerships with Qatari companies can be formed.

He also emphasized the importance of the incentives provided by Qatars free zones, which position Qatar as a hub for Uzbekistan to access the broader regional markets.

He also reiterated the Uzbekistan Chambers interest in advancing bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar, with the aim of benefiting the business sectors of both nations. He highlighted the various economic reforms and incentives offered by Uzbekistan to attract Qatari investors looking to establish businesses in key sectors such as textiles, agriculture, food products and others. (QNA)