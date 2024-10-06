Trump advices Israel to strike Iran`s nuclear sites

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has urged Israel to conduct strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites as a response to Iran’s recent missile against the Jewish state. During a campaign event in North Carolina, Trump, a prominent figure in the Party and known for his aggressive stance on Iran, emphasized the need for decisive action in light of escalating tensions.



This call for military action follows a significant incident where Iran fired approximately 180 missiles at Israel, a retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, both of whom had strong connections with Tehran. The missile strikes resulted in the death of one Palestinian in the West Bank, with reports confirming that some missiles targeted Israeli military air bases.



Trump criticized President Joe Biden's response to the situation, highlighting Biden’s reluctance to support an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. He recounted how Biden had responded evasively to questions about striking Iran, suggesting that targeting nuclear facilities should be a priority. “When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, hit the nuclear first, and worry about the rest later,” Trump remarked.



The former president's perspective is rooted in his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, an agreement that aimed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Trump had argued that the deal was insufficient to prevent Iran from ultimately acquiring nuclear weapons.



His recent comments reflect a continuation of his hawkish foreign policy approach towards Iran and suggest a potential shift in U.S. policy should he regain the presidency. Trump’s advocacy for military action resonates with a segment of the Republican base that prioritizes a hardline stance against perceived threats from Iran and its proxies in the region.

