(MENAFN) Poland’s Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has revealed that the recruitment for the newly formed ‘Ukrainian Legion’ has not met expectations, with only around 300 volunteers stepping forward in nearly three months. This announcement highlights the challenges in mobilizing Ukrainians living abroad to join the fight for their homeland.



The initiative to establish the ‘Ukrainian Legion’ was first unveiled by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in early July. The goal of the unit is to unite Ukrainian volunteers residing in Poland with those from other European Union countries. The Polish Army was designated to provide training for these volunteers before they would return to Ukraine to assist in the ongoing conflict.



Initially, there was significant optimism surrounding the recruitment drive, with Polish officials claiming that thousands had expressed interest in joining the ranks of the legion. Prospective volunteers were promised enhanced training, improved equipment backed by Western allies, and various legal and financial benefits from the Polish government. However, the reality has fallen short of these early projections.



Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that training was scheduled to commence on September 1, but the low number of volunteers has hindered the process. “I’ve heard about 300 people,” he stated in response to inquiries about the current recruitment figures. He emphasized that the intended size for the legion was one brigade, which typically comprises around 5,000 troops in a standard NATO formation.



The low turnout raises questions about the willingness of Ukrainians abroad to return home for military service, despite the promises of support and benefits. As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the effectiveness and capability of such volunteer units may be crucial for the country's defense efforts. The Polish government may need to reassess its strategies to encourage greater participation in the ‘Ukrainian Legion’ as the war drags on.

